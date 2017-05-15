Upcoming: Mill City Summer Opera + Maria de Buenos Aires

Regular Readers know we’re big fans of the limited run productions by Mill City Summer Opera and we’re not the only ones—all of their performances sell out within a day or two of tickets going on sale to the general public. Well, guess what, today is that day! You can grab seats at their website.

For 2017, MCSO will be doing Maria de Buenos Aires, an opera composed by Argentinian composer Ástor Piazzolla with libretto by Horracio Ferrer, and Maria will be performed by soprano Catalina Cuervo, named as one of the most successful Colombian Sopranos in the opera world by the Ministry of Culture of Colombia. And there’s a big change in the location: The shows will be moved from the riverside outdoor venue Mill City Museum’s Ruin Courtyard (currently under renovation) to The Machine Shop, and to keep in their non-traditional vein, the performers will “mix more closely with the audience and push the boundaries of Minnesota Nice”.