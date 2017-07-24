Upcoming: Lyric Marid & Rich Garvey Present The Network

We wanted to give you an early-in-the-week notice of this huge show this weekend that we’re co-sponsoring. MCs Lyric Marid and Rich Garvey present a big night of hip-hop at the Nomad with The Network. There’s performances by: Rich Garvey, Lyric Marid, Gaines FM, Solostar, Piloto Williams, John X (comedy) and also DJ’s DJLow & Dj Cam Jones, and the night’s hosted by Devon Reason.

RSVP and use the hashtag #TheNetwork on the socials for 1/2 off cover and exclusive merch from the sponsors #StayPlugged