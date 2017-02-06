Upcoming: #FWMN

February 6, 2017
Big news in the world of northern fashion: The semi-annual #FWMN Fashion Week MN will return at the end of April and the week-long celebration even has some of its cool events already listed. Take a look at the schedule and start planning ahead, there’s a lot to get excited about—Cliche’s Crosswalk (a fashion show that takes place across 24th and Lyndale), Tim + Thom’s fancy Black Hearts Ball, the badass all-female photography exhibition Black Magik Woman III, well-known returning events like Envision and Art in Bloom.

