Upcoming: First Avenue’s Diamond Dog™ Eating Contest

Posted on June 30, 2017 at 5:05 am
depot tavern

Join us on the morning of the 4th of July for a different kind of fireworks! It’s First Avenue’s Diamond Dog™ Eating Contest, a bucket list-sized event for people living in MPLS + STPL. The fast and furious competition of iron stomachs pits six hungry participants against each other to determine who can eat the most Diamond Dogs™ in ten minutes. Added Bonus: Secrets Editor and Publisher Taylor Carik will be one of the judges keeping an eye on this year’s action.

What’s at stake? Pride, most importantly! But also: 

First Place Prize: First Avenue Platinum Membership, 10 pairs tickets to First Avenue shows, $50.00 Depot Tavern Gift Card
Second Place Prize: First Avenue Gold Membership, 5 pairs tickets to First Avenue shows, $25.00 Depot Tavern Gift Card
Third Place Prize: First Avenue Gold Membership, 3 pairs tickets to First Avenue shows, $20.00 Depot Tavern Gift Card

The whole affair is hosted by Mr. Music Mark Mallman, with other legit judges like Astronautalis, Manchita, and more!

Btw, the Diamond Dog™ is a 1/4 lb. all-beef hot dog wrapped in pepper bacon, deep-fried, and served on a pretzel bun. Spots are still open, register at the First Avenue website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.