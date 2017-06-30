Upcoming: First Avenue’s Diamond Dog™ Eating Contest

Join us on the morning of the 4th of July for a different kind of fireworks! It’s First Avenue’s Diamond Dog™ Eating Contest, a bucket list-sized event for people living in MPLS + STPL. The fast and furious competition of iron stomachs pits six hungry participants against each other to determine who can eat the most Diamond Dogs™ in ten minutes. Added Bonus: Secrets Editor and Publisher Taylor Carik will be one of the judges keeping an eye on this year’s action.

What’s at stake? Pride, most importantly! But also:

First Place Prize: First Avenue Platinum Membership, 10 pairs tickets to First Avenue shows, $50.00 Depot Tavern Gift Card

Second Place Prize: First Avenue Gold Membership, 5 pairs tickets to First Avenue shows, $25.00 Depot Tavern Gift Card

Third Place Prize: First Avenue Gold Membership, 3 pairs tickets to First Avenue shows, $20.00 Depot Tavern Gift Card

The whole affair is hosted by Mr. Music Mark Mallman, with other legit judges like Astronautalis, Manchita, and more!

Btw, the Diamond Dog™ is a 1/4 lb. all-beef hot dog wrapped in pepper bacon, deep-fried, and served on a pretzel bun. Spots are still open, register at the First Avenue website.