ULTRA FEM: Planned Parenthood Benefit

A great lineup of underground feminist bands band together at underground club honey to benefit Planned Parenthood MN. Co-presented with She Rock She Rock and SWOP Minneapolis, catch young MC Lexii Alijai, dance music machine twosome Minnie Blanco and Mo Bluntz aka Minne / Bluntz, riffage from Cat and Fox, and the absolutely ferocious and fantastic wall of noise from Speedweed. Good sounds, good cause. 9 PM. $8 door. —Paul Cajun

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com