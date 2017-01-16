Twincy Price Sheet: Standards + Spice + Sting

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. All costs are in American dollars.

Stewart’s

Steakhouse Burger $12

Simply Prepared Fish $19

Pannekoeken $8

Tori Ramen

The Best Seller (Vegetarian Shoyu) $12

The Salted Duck (Shio Ahiru) $15

The Lowbrow

Grilled Elvis Sandwich $7

Jalepeno Hash $10.75

Sting + The Last Bandeleros

Myth $119 on Stub Hub (SOLD OUT)

TorqueCycle

Indoor Cycling Class $18

Monthly membership $129/month