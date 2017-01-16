Twincy Price Sheet: Standards + Spice + Sting
Posted on January 16, 2017 at 5:00 am
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. All costs are in American dollars.
Stewart’s
Steakhouse Burger $12
Simply Prepared Fish $19
Pannekoeken $8
The Best Seller (Vegetarian Shoyu) $12
The Salted Duck (Shio Ahiru) $15
The Lowbrow
Grilled Elvis Sandwich $7
Jalepeno Hash $10.75
Sting + The Last Bandeleros
Myth $119 on Stub Hub (SOLD OUT)
TorqueCycle
Indoor Cycling Class $18
Monthly membership $129/month