Twincy Price Sheet: Standards + Spice + Sting

Posted on January 16, 2017 at 5:00 am
tori ramen

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. All costs are in American dollars.

Stewart’s
Steakhouse Burger $12
Simply Prepared Fish $19
Pannekoeken $8

Tori Ramen

The Best Seller (Vegetarian Shoyu) $12
The Salted Duck (Shio Ahiru) $15

The Lowbrow
Grilled Elvis Sandwich $7
Jalepeno Hash $10.75

Sting + The Last Bandeleros
Myth $119 on Stub Hub (SOLD OUT)

TorqueCycle
Indoor Cycling Class $18
Monthly membership $129/month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.