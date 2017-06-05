Twincy Cheat Sheet: You Win Or You . . . Still Have Fun

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

What: Pinball Twin Cities’ summer preseason party

Need a new hobby? Get in on the pinball renaissance happening in MPLS + STPL by joining Pinball Twin Cities’ league. They’ve got some great machine-filled locations lined up to host their summer competitions, and you can sign up during their pre-party happening the afternoon of June 24th at the new Tilt.

Where: The M

Did you hear last week’s big art scene news? No, the other big news: The Minnesota Museum of American Art, which currently occupies a pretty small corner space in the Historic Pioneer Endicott building, just received $6 million from the Legislature to expand into a to-be-built 20,000 square foot state of the art (joke here) space.

Who: Ghosface Killa

Automatic Wu-Tang mention! Tony Starks aka Pretty Toney aka Ghostface Killa from Wu-Tang Clan stops at the Cabooze on July 21st. Also awesome: Local hip-hop heavyweight Carnage the Executioner and RawDawg open. Grab tickets (only $20!?) before they sell out.

Why (Hasn’t This Happened Yet): Expand Open Streets to St. Squeazy . . . and beyond!

The shenanigans of Grand Ol’ Day combined with the packed party atmosphere across the river in MPLS makes us think it’s time for St. Small to get their own Open Streets going. And not just that, but figuring out how we can expand the program beyond it’s fun pop-up nature and into something a little more ingrained. Wouldn’t it be cool if Twincy summers just had a bunch of day parties all over for 3 months? (We’re sure the planners have thought of this, too, but we’re caught up and on board.)