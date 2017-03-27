Twincy Cheat Sheet: What’s Working, What Maybe Isn’t

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Minnesota United

We’re closely following the MN United Football Club aka MN UFC, since we’ve been hearing good things about how fun the org’s pre-parties and games are. But. The soccer team, true to Minnesnowta sports tradition, is super terrible—they’re setting records for how many goals they’re giving up in their 0-1-3 record. Also true to local sports culture, they’ve got legislative support to get tax exemptions on their stadium.

What: Recliners at Willow Creek Theaters

When you spend as much time watch film, as many of us do here in Twincy: FilmTown™, seating can be important. We made the hike out to Plymouth to check out the remodeled seating at Willow Creek Theaters to see LOGAN and Kong: Skull Island (hey, if you going that far out might as well spend the day, right?), and the plush easy chairs with raised footrests totally delivered. It’s going to be hard to go back to regular stadium seating!

When: May 27th & 28th for the Memory Lanes Block Party

One of our favorite block parties of the extensive BP season, the whole thing is $5 and the two-day affair is especially stacked on Sunday, with Dillinger Four, Monica LaPlante, and an indoor stage hosted by Nato Coles.

Where: Northeast tap rooms during Art-a-Whirl

Lots of the Northeast MPLS brewery scene have announced their parties during this year’s Art-a-Whirl, like Dangerous Man doing a Beard-a-Whirl and Indeed Brewing’s Whirly Gig and the Liquid Zoo at Bauhaus Brewing. As these parties get bigger, NEMAA seems to get less and less of a handle on the whole weekend, and we’re not sure, despite being such an ardent supporter and celebrant of years’ past, that we’re all that excited for this year’s Art-a-Whirl. Are you excited for Art-a-Whirl or are you just going to skip this year? Let us know.

Why: Repealing IRV in STPL

Ranked-choice voting aka instant runoff voting opponents are trying to get the newish voting process, which was put in place in St. Easy in 2009, withdrawn. We agree that’s it’s too early to repeal the process, especially since it seemed to work well in MPLS. We’re also of the opinion that it’s important to look at who supports IRV, and we typically agree with IRV supporters.