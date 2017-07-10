Twincy Cheat Sheet: Twincy Me

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Jay-Z

Just announced: H to the Izzo will be on tour later this year for his 4:44 album (and to keep Tidal in the black probably), and he’s stopping here in December. More details likely soon.

What: A Musicology battle of the bands

Speaking of Jay . . . HOVA may be taking shots at the post-Prince Paisley Park on his new album, but we’re happy to see our northern Graceland doing things like the upcoming battle of local bands that will be playing on their purple sound stage. For any of you musician readers out there, submit your entry video by the end of the month.

Where: The Seven Kingdoms (and across the sea in Old Valyria)

Think you know your Game of Thrones trivia? What about your geography? The trivia maesters of Trivia Mafia will be hosting a You Know Nothing: Game of Thrones Geography Bee that focuses on George R. R. Martin’s made up landmarks at Amsterdam Bar & Harrenhal on Aug. 5th. It’s $12 to enter, $6 to show up in your Dothraki leathers and watch.

When: The afternoon and evening of Saturday, July 29th

We didn’t do a Block Party matrix this year, but if we did, the block party at Coup d’etat Uptown would be in the lower corner of the Cost and Size axes. This year’s free event in the heart of the Uptown beast features a really great lineup of McNasty Brass Band, Secrets favs Monica LaPlante, firespitter Carnage The Executioner, cover band Some Shitty Cover Band, and the Slipmatt Entertainment DJ’s.

Why (Is It So Dang Expensive)?: The Mill City Farmer’s Market

Last week when we went to see Sunday in the Park with George, we skipped getting a pack of skittles and a Pepsi at the show because it would’ve been $6. Movie theater prices happen inside other theaters, too, we guess. But they’re also outside the theater at the Mill City Farmer’s Market, which is one of the most happening markets. It’s also unfortunately one of the most expensive in both its farm fresh offerings and vendors. We honestly spent the morning walking around with an iced coffee looking at the vendors and then going to a different, way more boring Farmer’s Market to actually buy our produce. And we get it, people that live by there are rich so they can do drop $60 on lunch a bag full of greens. By howabout this: Other farmer’s markets can be close in fun and attendance, but with the regular market pricing?