Twincy Cheat Sheet: The Truth Is Here, The Truth Is Here

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Brother Ali

We can’t get enough of Brother Ali’s new album, All The Beauty In This Whole Life. Believe the hype, it’s fantastic. Just listen to it.

When: Sci-Fi Wednesdays in May at Little Tijuana

Right next to the giant sign that Little T’s has in their window that says MPLS City Council + Their Police Don’t Support Local Small Businesses there’s a much smaller sign for the restaurant’s Sexy Sci-Fi movie series that’s every Wednesday in May on the TVs in their bar area. This week is The 5th Element, and the following two weeks are Mad Max: Fury Road and Alien. Both signs are very entertaining as are the movie selections.

Where: Stockholm, WI

Have you plan your summer trips to greater MN yet? Or even nearby WI? Heads up that if you head East on July 15th you can check out the Stockholm Art Fair at the beautiful Lake Pepin and the town of a whopping 66 people. They’ll have food and entertainment, too.

What: 6 million meals to feed Somalia

Help provide support for the country deeply affected by drought by volunteering on June 2nd-5th at Feed My Starving Children‘s largest MobilePack event ever at the St. Paul RiverCentre. They’re aiming to put together and deliver 6 million meals with the help of 30,000 volunteers over three days. It’s also a great way to show support for our neighbors who still have family and friends who live in Somalia. Get more info on volunteering the lovesomalia.org website.

Why (Wouldn’t You Go Bigger?): The summer programming at The Commons Park

Have you been to the park next to The Vikings Stadium that’s called The Commons (updated from The Yard)? Neither have we, it’s pretty isolated. But to get us over there, using the brand new park that’s a part of the Vikings Stadium boondoggle, the group managing the park released its summer schedule and it’s underwhelming to say the least. The few highlights include MacPhail students playing over lunch, four movie night where you can publicly BYOB, and eventually it’s a location for Northern Spark and the X Games. At least we have Nicollet Mall?