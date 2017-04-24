Twincy Cheat Sheet: The Most Twincy

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Note: This week’s Cheat Sheet is shorter than usual because this past weekend was too crazy with stuff—the Prince parties, the Record Store Day shows, all the different beers here, so yeah.

Where: Hai Hai

Remember the news that Christina Nguyen and her Hola Arepa crew bought the old Deuce Deuce space? Well they’ll transform it into Vietnamese street food (with American casual dinner prices) by the name of Hai Hai, which is Vietnamese for two two, a nod that we appreciate, especially since an old dirty Northeast dive bar strip club turning into a hip street food spot is the Most Current Twincy Thing Ever™.

What: Gray Duck’s preview

Wait. Sorry. Actually maybe beloved-by-foodies chef Donald Gonzalez (formerly of Forepaugh’s) cooking at a place called Gray Duck in downtown St. Easy is the Most Current Twincy Thing Ever™. Here’s your heads up that there’s still some spots open for their preview dinner on Weds—which also includes the also beloved Tim McKee—but that won’t last long.

(You Know) Why: Bicycling MPLS City Council Candidates

Some big news out of the DFL endorsement process for some of the wards in MPLS, which is the actual election for things like city council. On the one hand, in what feels like the most NIMBY ward, Ward 10, bike-friendly and personable Lisa Bender easily secured the endorsement despite a small and super annoying constituency that also thought Home and Garden TV personality Nicole Curtis was a big deal(?). She’ll be the first person in 20 years to get re-elected in that ward. Even bigger, council powerhouse Lisa Goodman in Ward 7 didn’t get the endorsement, which is seismic. She’s been a hard-nosed leader on the council since 1998(!) who previously worked for Wellstone but not had any real challenger in years, and her grassroots opponent Janne Flisrand from the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition split the caucus. The lesson here? Don’t bet against people who rides bikes everywhere because they’ve got more determination that us car drivers? Btw, Keith Ellison’s son Jerimiah won his endorsement process in North MPLS and mega-powerhouse Barb Johnson was, like Goodman, denied the endorsement, which is sort of shocking.