Twincy Cheat Sheet: Some Really Strange Things

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

What: The MN Science Museum sweatshirt on Stranger Things 2

Local fans of Stranger Things—which seems like a lot of people?—lost their marbles when they saw that one of the nerdy kids—we don’t watch the show, sorry—was wearing a sweatshirt with a Brontosaurus that said Science Museum of Minnesota. The actual Science Museum did, too. But they’re also very smartly printing up a bunch of those sweatshirts ASAP.

Where: New restaurant not Taco John’s

It says a lot about our readers that the single biggest story that we’ve run this year was that fliers went up at Lyn-Lake for a new Taco John’s and it wasn’t. Man, the emails we got. Outrage! Well if that worked you folkx up, then know that instead of TJ’s the spot is going to be a restaurant with fancy wood-fired food called The Hasty Tasty.

Who: MPLS Mayor Hodges’s Strib photo Halloween costume (pictured)

While we’ve disagreed with a lot things she’s done, particularly with her lack of communications (which is improving by her own efforts, not her office’s) and her handling of the Jamar Clark killing, MPLS Mayor Betsy Hodges doesn’t get enough credit for being funny. At this weekend’s Give a Sh-IT! halloween party, Hodges cleverly dressed up as a Star Tribune photo of herself, cocking her head and closing her eyes to poke fun at the paper’s frequently unflattering pictures. It’s great because it’s true.

When: Saturday at The Twin Cities Film Fest films and post-party

Here’s what we don’t understand about the Arts & Culture scene here in MPLS + STPL—why doesn’t everyone go to film festivals? It’s really a fun time to check out two-three films in a day, or even more through the week, that you know are going to be good because they’ve been selected by talented curators. And actually, it was full houses for sold out shows on the last day of the Twin Cities Film Fest (big kudos to Artistic Director Steve Snyder, who did a great job on the breadth of films being shown), which is great. It was also great to see King Otto running the decks at the post-party, which was more fun than we expected.

Why?: The big 98° at Christmas show

Is the New Standards long-standing holiday show not your cup of egg nog? What about Nick Lachey and the rest of boy (turned-man) band 98° doing their holiday show at their Pantages Theatre. Super fans can even get a $500 VIP “Dressing Room Meet & Greet” that includes a champagne toast, but no clear answer if the guys will actually be dressing at the event.