Twincy Cheat Sheet: Openings + Closings + Returns

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

When: This Sunday, Grand Cafe closes

Dan and Mary of the south MPLS hot spot for the past 10 years sent out an announcement yesterday that they’ll be closing this Sunday, Feb 5th. It’s a bummer, especially since notable Twincy talent Jamie Malone took over their kitchen. Keep an eye on their page for the big closing bash announcement.

Who: Steven Wright

We’re in the middle of a pretty good run of national comedy, running from Dylan Moran and Jerry Seinfeld in the past few months to Marc Maron coming up in late April and pioneering deadpan comic Steven Wright on April 7th. Along with all the awards he’s won (like, oh, The Johnny Carson Comedy Legend Award), he was also a producer on the show Louie and still has killer stand-up material. Get tix to his Ordway show early.

What: Go Fund Yourself

“Raffle! Silent auction! DIY safer sex gift bags! Stand-up comedy! Music! IUD earrings!” Ok, we’re sold. Here’s a week of lead time on a real fun fundraiser for Family Tree Clinic at Republic. There’s music, storytelling, comedy from Rana May, and a bunch of great raffle prizes from Boneshaker Books, the Trylon, Taco Cat, and more.

Why: Something Rotten!

Hennepin Theatre Trust recently announced their upcoming season, which includes big shows like Aladdin, Jersey Boys, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and more. If you have a friend with the hook-up and need to submit your show list early, maybe try Something Rotten! from the co-director of The Book of Mormon and the producer of Rent, Avenue Q and In the Heights about the birth of the musical in the time of Shakespeare.

Why (Not): Gary Schiff gets back into City Council politics

There was a time not too long ago that former city council member Gary Schiff was likely the next Mayor of MPLS. He ran a tough campaign, but ultimately went on to support Betsy Hodges, which lifted her into the endorsement and position. Over the weekend Schiff announced his comeback, running for the Ward 9 seat against the polarizing Alondra Cano (who we talked to on The Weekend Starts Now in summer of 2015 with up-and-coming Monica LaPlante!). It’s sure to make the already wild local elections more interesting to watch.