Twincy Cheat Sheet: Next Power Generation

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Donna Grantis

Imagine how good you have to be for Prince to pick you up to play guitar in his band, especially in his later years. Well, Donna Grantis, who played with his Purpleness in the New Power Generation and 3RDEYEGIRL, is just that good (pretty much according to everyone, including the likes of Guitar Player magazine). Now back on her own, she’s debuting her new band—descriptions include mentions of Miles Davis’ “Electric Period” in the 70s!—at the Dakota on August 4th. And if we weren’t crushing enough on Grantis, just look at that outfit.

Where: The Mississippi River, home of the new Mississippi Paddle Share

Want to go kayaking around one of the cities but don’t have kayak, much less a car that has a rack, much less another car to drive you back to where you started? Try out the new Mississippi Paddle Share, which is like Nice Ride, but the stations have kayaks, paddles, and life jackets. And the stations are strategically by Nice Ride stations so you can potentially bike up and paddle down. (Be sure to read the fine print about overages and experience levels, too.)

What: The Klituation’s Anniversary

Who run the world? Or at least MPLS + STPL’s Arts & Culture scene right now? The One Year Anniversary show for DJ Keezy’s Klituation all-female dance bash was just announced for July 7th with special guests, Sophia Eris, Manchita, Lady Midnight, Maria Isa, Desdamona, and more, and you’re going to want to go. Just watch any of the recap videos for a healthy dose of FOMO that can only be cured by going to this next one.

When: June 17th, Walker Mini-Golf opens

We weren’t the only ones crazy enough to brave the extreme heat on Saturday to go to the opening festivities for the newly renovated Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (although there seemed like as many people were seeking refuge in the air conditioned art center than were sweating around the big blue rooster, which makes sense). The most common thing we heard while walking around: “The mini-golf isn’t open yet”. Well, this weekend it is, and the holes look great, better than ever, so find some time this summer to check that out.

Why (The Heck Not): Surdyk’s Sunday Game

We love a good subtweet. And whether or not it was meant to be, Surdyk’s promoting their cheese shop being open on Sundays feels like it. The liquor portion of the store will be closed for a few Sundays while everyone else can have the new Sunday hours in July (plus paying a fine) as a penalty for going renegade earlier this year, but it looks like Surdyk’s will try to make that up in cheese sales. Anyway, we’re excited for Sunday sales to start in a few weekends.