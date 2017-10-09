Twincy Cheat Sheet: Let’s Celebrate!

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who (is?): Kelsey from Minneapolis

Did you listen to the first episode of Pod Save America’s tour where they stopped in Madison? It’s a pretty good listen until they play their first game. We got really excited when the contestant from the crowd was Kelsey from Minneapolis and not Madison, which is hilarious, but then she sounded like she was from the Valley in the ’80s. What was up with that? Does anyone know Kelsey?

Where: The empty space at the corner of Lyn Lake

Big news for the Lyn Lake neighborhood, which is already a pretty awesome intersection: There’s a sign up in the space on the corner that a Taco John’s might be moving in. HUGE IF TRUE. After a night of dancing at the VFW or beers at Muddy Waters you’ll be able to put the hurt on a six pack and a pound.

What: Barebones Puppet Show

With all the spoopy Halloween excitement coming up—zombies! horror films! haunted basements! candy!—don’t forget about the Barebones Puppet Show. The sort of pagan-esque large puppet performance at Hidden Falls Park in St. Squeazy is one of the most fun (and least scary for you cats) seasonal things around towns.

When: 4-6 PM at the martini bar at The Lexington

Hey, speaking of tiki fun, The Lexington aka The Lex to foodies in St. Easy, will be bringing their tiki-themed menu into the martini bar. Along with a $5 tiki punch, they’ll have a bunch of food options for under $10, too.

Why: Indigenous People’s Day Celebrations

If you’re like us and on board with the ongoing movement to have Indigenous People’s Day Celebrations replace Columbus Day, then check out some of the celebratory activities happening around MPLS + STPL, especially if you have the day off. Along with morning events, swing by the Arts and Culture Festival at the American Indian Center for performances, artwork, new t-shirts and more.