Twincy Cheat Sheet: Institutional Knowledge

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: DJ Jazzy Jeff

We sometimes give out Scene & Be Seen™ Awards, but if there was only one event to get the distinction, it would be The Walker Art Center’s Avant Garden. This year’s massive and massively swanky fundraising party was actually in the Walker’s transformed parking garage and featured a set by DJ Jazzy Jeff. We’ve never been to a party in the city (west burbs who do lake living, sure) where more people donned top notch outfits to have snacks and cocktails among the art—as soon as we got there we pin-balled between The Current’s Mark Wheat, MPLS Mayoral Hopeful Jacob Frey, the leadership of large corporations and their trendy kids, and just missed local social media personality and foodie Jason DeRusha. If you ever, ever want to really go out to a gala, start getting ready for next year’s Avant Garden—the later tickets are affordable for the type of party it is. Btw, the party was still a wild success even though DJ Inferno’s 90s jams set could’ve been a playlist and Jazzy’s set didn’t deliver many of the giant party beats he’s known for.

Where: Not at the Fitzgerald Theater

Awhile ago it became a thing to make Facebook events for things like Kid Rock at Shoreview Tires Plus or Nelly at Midway Target. It was so out there that people quickly figured it out. Now some prankster (not us, swear) is making events for big name acts like Bruno Mars playing The Fitzgerald Theater. There’s no need to for the fake events since Illana Glazer (of Broad City) & Phoebe Robinson’s YQY Comedy Tour is real and the early show still has a few tickets left.

When: The fall season at the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

As we get into the autumnal season, we’ll be getting back into our thriving classical scene. Case in point: There are so many good SPCO shows coming for both classical diehards and nubies alike. Jonathan Biss Plays Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto in late Sept. The SPCO showcases Schubert’s 3rd Symphony early October. Then it’s the return of the very excellent Liquid Music series, starting in late October.

What (Did you think was going to happen)?: Sound at US Bank Stadium

Do you go to stadium shows? Pay the big bucks to see names like Beyonce, Metallica, Kanye . . . U2? A risk-taker, eh? There was a lot of hand ringing after Bono & Co’s show, thanks to the sound in the monstrous glass and steel sculpture was extra echo-y (not intentionally, sorry Edge) and it was impossible to see the band from the cheap seats without the gigantic TV screens going (because the cool HD backdrop was supposed to be the focus). Here’s a tip: If you’re going to go to a stadium show, you have to get close, that’s the only way it’s going to be worth the huge amount of money you’re spending.

Why? (Come On): Ghorka Palace’s turkey momos

One of our favorite staples of the Mill City Farmer’s Market, Ghorka Palace’s turkey momos are delicious, although a bit pricey. Are they a good fit for Twin Cities Veg Fest? Nope, for one specific reason.