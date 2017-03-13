Twincy Cheat Sheet: Arrivals + Departures

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Hanson

We already know what our most popular social media post of the week is going to be—our sharing of the announcement that 90s teen pop wunderkids Hanson will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their Middle of Everywhere album. People are already both ironically and non-ironically pumped for their October show at First Avenue. PS. Super fans can travel to Tulsa, OK for Hanson’s own The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival on May 21st and drink some of their MmmHops beer (a real thing).

What: Minnesota United FC’s Home Opener

MLS is officially here in MPLS + STPL! And by all accounts the snowy pre-party at Surly and game were a blast, so try to find time to catch one of those this spring or summer. But also, we had to laugh: MN UFC lost the game 6-1 and became the first club in MLS history to give up 11 goals in two games because, you know, they’re a MN men’s pro sports team.

Where: Mozza Mia

The Parasole-owned pizza, pasta, and mozzarella joint in Edina just announced that yesterday was their last day. We’re not sure what “the current operating environment doesn’t favor restaurants” meant in their press release, but it’s a key spot at 50th and France, so it’s going to be interesting to see what follows.

When: Later next year, when rates for MetroTransit will likely go up.

Today the Met Council will be discussing the financing for Metro Transit and one of the key discussion points will be whether or not to raise fares, which haven’t gone up since 2008. Our transit system has a projected deficit, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the Council’s solution disastrously includes a rate hike-reduced service combo.

Why: Surdyk’s opened on Sunday

Breakin’ the law! Breakin’ the law! In a genius PR move ahead of Sunday sales, Surdyk’s well known liquor store opened up yesterday and sold liquor. Now the City of MPLS Reg Services is saying they’re going to go after them and be a big hassle because that’s what MPLS Reg Services does.