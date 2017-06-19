Twincy Cheat Sheet: As Important As The Air We Breath

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Nooky Jones

The up-and-coming funk neo-soulsters Nooky Jones take over Icehouse at the end of June for a twofer party to release their self-titled debut album: On Friday, June 30th they’re joined by Aby Wolf, Eric Mayson, and DJ Sean McPherson and then on Saturday, July 1st Sarah White and Pho open. Both really great lineups, and building on their busy 2016 (including a show with deM atlaS, Pavielle, and more, plus Bauhaus’s 2nd Anniversary party, the Grand Fundo) we think you’re going to be hearing about this guys a lot leading up to and after the release.

Where: Red Stag Supper Club

The lineup for the big In Cahoots beer competition block party was just announced: It’s Modist & Dangerous Man vs. Fulton & Bad Weather vs. Schells & Indeed vs. Surly & Steel Toe vs. Bang & Fair State vs. Bauhaus & Sociable vs. Bent Paddle & Able. Plus there’s music from RLGDPPL, Catbath, Graveyard Club, Black Market Brass, The Blind Shake, and 4onthefloor so very clearly attendees will be the big winners. Plus, added bonus, the event is a part of Open Streets Northeast on August 6th.

When: Friday, June 23rd for Body/Head

It’s really hard not to have a crush on Kim Gordon from her brilliant, and also sexy cool, work in noise rock icons Sonic Youth and doing things like appearing on a Peaches’ track and having an experimental guitar project called Body/Head with Bill Nace. Body/Head will be crushing a very highly anticipated show at the Uptown VFW, which will be an awesome spot to see the sparse, moody, artful show, but don’t wait on tickets because it’s not a huge space.

What: The Color Run

One of the most fun races that’s also a nightmare for anyone working in the service industry who has to clean up after runners at post-run brunch, the annual nation running party The Color Run returns to MPLS + STPL at the State Fair Grounds on Sunday, July 9th with a new addition: Lay’s® Poppables™ Foam Zone!. That’s in addition to the purple color cloud, handheld pigments, and unicorn medals.

Why (Please, God, Why): Crop dusting at shows

Speaking of beer block parties and clouds . . . We don’t have any solutions here, but think it’s time need to get serious about one of the giant elephants in the room at local shows, an elephant that’s been drinking bubbly beer and eating food truck food for the last three hours. It’s crop dusting. We imagine that gatherings since the dawn of time have had this problem, but as we get more and more block parties with more and more beer and grill top/fried food options, we need a protocol. We’ve been to two different shows in the last three weeks where we’ve fallen victim to gas attacks—terrible, unconscionable actions—and it is unwarranted and outrageous. Call it out when you smell it! We need accountability, this needs to stop.