Twincy Cheat Sheet: All The Cheats Fit To Print

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

Who: Andrew McCarthy

You know Andrew McCarthy as the dreamy actor from “Pretty in Pink” and “Weekend at Bernie’s”. We know him as the editor-at-large at National Geographic Traveler who has also written for The New York Times, and other big deal publications. (We also love him in “Mannequin”.) Regardless of how you know McCarthy, there’s a 100% chance his Talk of the Stacks appearance at Hennepin Central Library on April 12th will fill up minutes after the doors open.

What: The New York Times hypes up The Riveter

Speaking of must attend readings—did you catch the conversation with author Jung Yun and the editors of The Riveter last Friday? It was one of those very cool, very informational events that reflects the modus of the locally made longform women’s magazine, and it’s that same vein that the Times picked up on for their profile on the emergence of new canny women’s publications.

When: Edible Book Festival visits the Minneapolis Institute of Art

The Riveter is great, dreamy McCarthy’s writing it great, but you can’t eat them—or can you? The upcoming Edible Book Festival at Mia is like a gingerbread house competition but instead of houses the entries are edible books or even better book-food puns. There’s cake and coffee at intermission, thank goodness.

Where: The Clown Lounge at the Turf Club

What a great spot for a free listening party for The Suicide Commandos new Time Bomb album, a record that both comes 42 years after the first gig from the local punk/garage rock pioneers and is only their second ever full length studio outing. It’s such a big deal that the fabled Twin/Tone records popped back into existence to put it out. Get there early on May 5th to get in.

Why (Of Course!): Art Shanties come to MPLS next year.

One of our favorite parts of the year so far was making the quick trip out to scenic White Bear Lake on a February weekend to pop in and out of the little art shacks on the ice (and eventually shore, thanks climate change). The organizing organization just announced that you can have the same fun without spending that little big on gas: The Art Shanties will move closer to most of their artists in MPLS and set up on Lake Harriet.