Twincy Cheat Sheet: Classic Music + Keggers

Between the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places, there’s just too much going on to keep track of, so here’s a few talking points to start off your week and get your prepped for your back-to-work happy hour.

Who: Director James Gundersen

We have high expectations for SIMS’s new album More Than Ever, but the dynamic simplicity of the video for the track “Icarus” by frequent Doomtree collaborator James Gundersen makes it one of the coolest music videos we’ve seen. We also are wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, and adding some reflective paint shapes to go as SIMS to the parties tonight.

When: Wednesday’s at the end of November at Psycho Suzi‘s

What better way to wind up for winter than a faux-tropical getaway in the middle of the week? On Nov 30th, Suzi’s host an educational rum tasting in their throwback motorlounge. Even better, a week earlier for the Drinksgiving Wednesday on the 23rd, they’re having pre-Thanksgiving kegger with Camaro Rock and unlimited beer and whop in their exotica Shangri-La lounge.

What: “SPCO at” Series

Regular readers know that we’re big fans of classical music in non-traditional venues, and we’re not alone—we very much expect the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra “SPCO at” series that’s at the Turf Club on Thursday and at Icehouse next Wednesday to sell out, so get your tickets sooner than later.

Where: Amsterdam Bar & Hall

The downtown St. Easy spot had a spate of significant show announcements for specific fans. We’re all around excited that Oakland rapper Too $hort , Duluth violin phenom Gaelynn Lea, and Dirkscheider of German metal legends Accept will be stopping in during the next two months.

Why (Not?): Punch Bowl Social

Work out in the Western ‘burbs and need a new happy hour spot for your company’s team building? New West End bar Punch Bowl Social combines karaoke, darts, arcade games, ping-pong, live music and punch—including bowls that serve eight (challenge accepted)—opens on Nov 12th.