Twincy Cheat Sheet: Pretty Close To The Target

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the arts and the culture and the entertainment and food and drink and the people and the places here in MPLS + STPL, so we’ve put together this list of stuff that we’re using as talking points this week and sharing them with you to pretend like they’re you’re own.

What: Saving Banksy

Would we buy the Parkway Theater if we had any money? Heck yes. And we’d show films like the documentary Saving Banksy, which will be shown there on Weds for only one screening. Better get those tickets ASAP. The film shows the adversarial relationship between street artists (who can go to jail for their work) and galleries that commodify their street art for hundreds of thousands of dollars that could instead go to buying a neighborhood theater. (Btw, we love this line in the trailer: “Here’s this beautiful, incredible animal, and you just kill it, just so you can own a part of it? That’s fuckin’ foul.”)

Who: Chris Thile and Prairie Home Companion

They’re back! Well, they will be anyway, for 26 shows next season. Was there any doubt? (This is a legit question, not sarcasm.) Looks like the big names out of the gate paid off, and to his credit Thile did a good job filling some pretty big shoes.

Where: The North?

The big talker this weekend was the GQ article that looked at “Minnesota’s cultural secession from the Midwest” as brought on by Eric Dayton & Co., and although a mostly aimless write-up, it nonetheless rekindled the “Stop trying to make ‘North’ happen” debate. We’ll use the opportunity to restate our political positions: The North is a cool concept, our Arts & Culture excellence definitely differentiates us from the Midwest, The Great Northern was a confusing waste of marketing money, and it’s going to only get better in the next few years, especially with the food.

When: Febraury 25th at The Grumpy Old Men Festival

Speaking of winter events, we’re big fans of summer road trips and since it’s basically a combo of winter and summer right now, we’re hoping to make a quick day trip down to Wabasha, MN for the celebration of Grumpy Old Men. It’s less about the film than it is a big community party with an ice fishing contest, cribbage tournament, always fun minnow races, and more on February 25th.

Why: MN United Target Uniforms

We’re going to steal @hanoisan’s “Bummer of a birthmark, Hal” The Far Side joke. Look, we get corporate sponsorship. If Target wanted to give us money, we’d put bullseyes everywhere, especially in the middle of our logo’s shirt. But it looks silly—you know it, I know it, everybody knows it. And it’s too bad, too, especially since the kit was pretty classy as far as they go.