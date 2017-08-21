The Theater of Public Policy: Mayorapolis

How informed are you on the current slate of MPLS mayor candidates? Do you know Raymond Dehn, who lead in the local DFL-endorsement process? Former MPLS NAACP President Nekima Levy-Pounds? Big money raiser and selfie-enthusiast Jacob Frey? Probably not since there’s not much good coverage of the race. But fear not!

The gents behind The Theater of Public Policy—the city’s “favorite (and coincidentally only) civic affairs improv comedy show”—interviewed the top six candidates and have released all the interviews on their website for Mayorapolis. They dive into everything from zoning to policing to economic growth to the candidates’ future visions for the region. Give them a listen.