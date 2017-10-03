Burger Hunter: The Happy Gnome

Well after a week of straight salads I decided that was quite a bore and needed to hunt for something a bit more . . . meaty . . . and happy. Also something sneaky. Here we go, The Happy Gnome in St. Easy is a popular gastropub that flat out delivers the funk each and every time. I ordered the Game Burger and it’s not gamey by any means. The grind is bison, elk, bacon and horseradish. Yeah, not tradish but all the way yummy boots. The meat is balanced really nicely. Wevers in Rio style. But there’s depth too. Getting a little peppery almost All Spicy, nutmeg kinda flavor. That sneaky Gnome. Making things hard on the Hunter. Okay now the bun is egg and fresh. Shiny and lightly toasted. Comes with LTO and some blue cheese onions that could steal your whole identity if they wanted. Yeah they are that good. The lingonberry aioli is so seasonal it’s redick. Works terrific. The toppings give it sweetness and Damn Gina this ride was drippy. Far from dry. Plate drips. Table drips. Beard drips. The chef is obvi profesh and putting forth some pairings and tastes that really go all the way around your mouth. Balance and depth ain’t easy but this Happy Gnome goes hard cuz. You’ll Fall in love with this burger.

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.2 Presentation: 9 Originality: 10

The Happy Gnome, 498 Selby Ave, STPL; thehappygnome.com