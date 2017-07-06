Starts Tonight: New Griots Festival

Starting tonight, the New Griots Festival, a very cool collection of performances, showcases, and discussions that celebrate, advocate, and advance the careers of emerging Black artists in MPLS + STPL, runs the next 10 days(!) at The Guthrie’s 9th floor. It’s a little bit of everything, from poetry to visual art to multidisciplinary performances to a live TV pilot to aerial work and more, plus workshops throughout—check out the full schedule to see what grabs you—and each performance only costs $9.

In addition to tomorrow’s kickoff party, we’re interested in:

[Volume 2] Viva:BLACK

Powerhouse vocalist and dancer Vie Boheme‘s interdisciplinary one-woman show opens the fest tonight and tomorrow, and if you can’t make it, closes the fest on the 16th.

The Woods, The Trap, The Break

Poet Keno Evol presents a multidisciplinary show that finds the intersections of trap music, black liberation studies and a social justice music movement meet.

The Minority Report

Blackout have been doing improv and sketch comedy around town for awhile, including this regular show that both entertains and advances a dialogue with the audience. We expect it to take on a whole new depth and energy at the fest, so check it out as either your first time or a repeat visit.

Return to: Love

Artist Shaina McCoy—who does fantastically bright, rich, and textural paintings that have wowed us at Art4Shelter, CWA, and other spots—discusses some of her recent art.