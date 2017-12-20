Special Announcement: No Newsletter Next Week + Big Changes To Secrets In January

Hey Readers~

As the year winds down (somehow we made it), all of us at Secrets wanted to send over a note to you to say thanks for all your support this year!

Also big news: We wanted to let you know that we will be doing a redesign of our newsletter set to relaunch the first week of 2018.

We’ll still be delivering the same great under-the-radar event picks and cheeky takes on the MPLS + STPL arts and culture scene, but we’ll only be sending out our newsletter twice a week: on Mondays or Tuesdays (Week in Preview) and Wednesdays or Thursdays (Weekend Dispatch).

Frankly, we’ve been a regular weekday newsletter for the last ten years, and that’s crazy. It’s crazy! But with the amount of email hitting people’s inboxes these days with iphones and Google phones and fit bits and Xbox One Xs, we’re hoping to help readers de-clutter with a fewer emails. Fewer emails, but hopefully cooler emails.

The space between sends will also be an opportunity to do more with the look and feel of the email, not just the same vibe that we think have more fun in it. Plus we’ll still our social media presence, even though the platforms are worse and worse seemingly every day.

If you have any questions about the change, please let us know. And, as always, if you have good feedback that is absolutely worth sharing, we definitely welcome it!

Also no emails next week we’re taking the week off to be with our loved ones (new presents). We’ll likely send out a New Year’s Round-Up.