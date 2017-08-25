Somalia’s Balloon At Minnesota State Fair

If you’re going to the opening days of the State Fair need some respite from the sea of Minnesotans in stitchy jeans getting together to stuff their faces and try to get on a local TV newscast, swing by the Education Building courtyard to catch playwright Ifrah Mansour perform Somalia’s Balloon. Using balloons and movement, the short one-woman show retells the colonial history of Somalia from the perspective of children and helps viewers get a better understanding of Somalis in the state. There’s several times for the performance through the afternoon, so plan your routes accordingly. Thursday-Saturday, 2:45, 3:30, 5:15, 6 PM. Free with State Fair tickets. —Taylor Carik

Minnesota State Fair, 1265 Snelling Ave N, STPL; mnstatefair.org