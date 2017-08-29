Sign Away: Replace Columbus Statue With Prince At MN Capitol

Posted on August 29, 2017 at 10:49 am
Prince Photo

There’s always a lot of opportunities for “online activism” here in Twincy, so when we see worthwhile petitions we figure we’ll share them to help get some signatures. Here’s one:

We still maintain the only appropriate Prince statue would be a 50 ft purple sentinel straddling the 35W-94 intersection, but this should also happen: In the wake of racist monuments coming down all over the country, someone created an online petition to remove the Columbus statue at the MN Capitol and replace it with a Prince statue. Sounds good, and lets hope this doesn’t lead the many outstate legislators to get into why we should keep a Columbus monument.

