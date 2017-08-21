Scene Recap: Father John Misty At Surly

Miss some of the bigger events over the weekend? Sometimes we’ve got you covered. Since the Father John Misty show at Surly on Saturday was such a hot ticket and hot combo—a big national name at a tap room set up like a festival—we sent our correspondent Isabelle W. to check it out and quick report back. Don’t call it a recap!

Father John Misty (and indie buzz band Tennis) sold out Surly’s Festival Field, the brewery’s sloping, backyard space that comfortably accommodated the swaying, beer-imbibing, hat-wearing* and strikingly similar crowd of 5,000 attendees. It was surprising (perhaps unnecessarily) how straightforward the concert was. FJM played a lot of favorites and didn’t go in to politics at all, just stuck to one sarcastic exchange with a birthday party in the crowd. Attendees were also rewarded with a cameo from FJM pal and local music-n-mayhem maker Har Mar Superstar, who emerged tank tee’d to coax Mr. Misty out for an encore (no duets, alas). Also we didn’t count the number of times FJM swung the microphone over his head, but it would have made for a good drinking game.

*Trend watch: Panama hats! And we totes see you rocking that headwear, but please know short people with hats are short people no longer. Be kind to those around you.