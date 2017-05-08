Scene + Be Scene™: May Day Edition

On Sunday the very popular, very well known May Day parade took over Powderhorn Park and most of the surrounding side streets for a celebratory afternoon. If you remember, we didn’t include it in our weekend picks, since it’s so well known and also sort of a hassle and boy did we got some emails about it—some nice, some frankly too spicy for our “bye felicia” approach to complaints. But regardless, in case you didn’t make it to the parade or ceremony, the intrepid artist and epicurean fashion follower Kelsey Johnston snapped some looks to share with us all on this Monday.

