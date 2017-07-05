Recap: First Avenue’s Diamond Dog™ Eating Contest

Hey, speaking of local news, if you wanted to see what happened at this year’s very well attended Diamond Dog™ Eating Contest, check out the KARE11 video recap. There wasn’t a reversal—technically—but just a heads up that its not for the faint of heart or stomach. Congrats to the returning champion, Jason, who was a little disappointed he didn’t beat his record but still put on a strong performance. We’re grateful to have been a part of it, even though we likely won’t be eating Diamond Dogs™for awhile and sticking to burgers.