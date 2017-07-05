Recap: First Avenue’s Diamond Dog™ Eating Contest

Posted on July 5, 2017 at 5:15 am
Diamond Dog 2017

Hey, speaking of local news, if you wanted to see what happened at this year’s very well attended Diamond Dog™ Eating Contest, check out the KARE11 video recap. There wasn’t a reversal—technically—but just a heads up that its not for the faint of heart or stomach. Congrats to the returning champion, Jason, who was a little disappointed he didn’t beat his record but still put on a strong performance. We’re grateful to have been a part of it, even though we likely won’t be eating Diamond Dogs™for awhile and sticking to burgers.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.