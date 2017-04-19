Readers Write: My Name Is Prince (And I’m Intestate)

We always know something is worth sharing when more than one reader sends it in to us and says “have you seen this?!”. And that’s exactly the kind of excitement that some readers had for MPR Legacy Planning’s Prince-themed email that went out yesterday. It’s a great marriage of Prince’s vernacular like “Lessons from Prince 4 U and 4 Me”, nods to song titles like “Baby I’m A Star”, and the importance of estate planning—which they rightfully point out that Prince did not do and cost his estate millions of dollars. Huge kudos to the “starfish and coffee” line as the closer, too. We’ll share the whole email here, it’s great, you’ll want to read it and start planning your estate.