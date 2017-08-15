Readers Write In: Solar Eclipse

One of our Readers wanted to share some info—frankly sort of alarmist in its tone—on the upcoming big deal solar eclipse and how you can see them:

“There is a huge run on solar eclipse glasses. Amazon and most local retailers have sold out. It’s all the talk at libraries because people think they’re giving them away for free (truth: only libraries hosting viewing events will be giving them away in a limited quantity to those who attend viewing parties). As of today, these businesses still offer them: Hy-Vee; Toys “R” Us; Walmart; Best Buy; Lowe’s. Hobby Hub has a delivery on the way.”

Thanks for the tip! Btw, here’s some of those library viewing parties in Hennepin and Ramsey Cos happening.