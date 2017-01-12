Readers Write In: MN Nice At The Bodyguard: The Musical

We often get comments sent in to our editors from our great readership, and sometimes they are too good not to share. Here’s a gem from Reader Anne C., who went to see The Bodyguard: The Musical starring Deborah Cox at The Orpheum.

My friend and I went to go see The Bodyguard: The Musical, we got a lot of laughs out of it. ALSO, there were these 2 SUPER drunk ladies that sat behind us. They showed up late and made a big fuss getting into their seats and then talked at full volume through the first half. They also sang. Imagine a super drunk tone deaf smoker voice singing over the Whitney songs and shouting things like “is that Kevin Costner?” It was a very MN experience because everyone at the play was just miserable with these ladies but not saying anything, not even a shoosh. That is, until intermission when the drunks left their seats to get more drinks and our whole section just looked at each other and went “can you BELIEVE those two??” We were all outraged and my friend talked to security and the ladies weren’t allowed back in. Classic MN passive-aggressive.

Love it!