While all you readers this past weekend were at block parties and festivals and BBQs, all heck was breaking lose at the Walker Art Center. People protested, the Art Center’s Facebook page received a bunch of 1 star reviews and negative comments, there were several calls for Director Olga Viso to resign.

Instead of us recapping everything that happened, we recommend you check out local arts writer Sheila Regan‘s summary of the past weekend surrounding the new Sculpture Garden installation “Scaffold” for art journal Hyperallergic. Also read artist and activist Ashley Fairbanks‘ response to the installation/sculpture Genocide And Mini-Golf In The Walker Sculpture Garden. And know that that the Walker announced yesterday that their big opening weekend events for the Sculpture Garden’s grand opening are pushed back while the installation is taken down.

Now that you’re caught up, we’ll also throw in our two cents, which breaks down into three questions. First, we’ve been hearing about the new Sculpture Garden for awhile now—particularly the big blue rooster (“The new Spoon Bridge & Cherry!”)—but going back through the earliest press releases and coverage, and we didn’t see anything specifically about a replica gallows of the Dakota 38. So did Director Olga Viso and staff just not “realize” the specifics of the piece and that’s why there was no community dialog? Really, they didn’t know the specifics of the sculpture going in the middle of the Garden?

Driving down Lyndale and looking at the remodel, “Scaffold” is huge and smack dab in the middle of the new layout. Right in the middle! Was The Walker really going to have, as some people describe it, a “jungle gym-esque” gallows installation that includes the site of the execution of local Native peoples’ relatives and have it right where they do Rock the Garden and weddings and families taking selfies? (Even if it was non-specific gallows, bold move!)

And is it coincidence or consequence that The Walker has an exodus of top staff over the last few years and the relaunch of their most public project is grandiosely tone deaf to part of the MPLS + STPL community and is now pushed back at the last minute due to scandal?

Again, as we’ve said before, we’re lucky to have such a notable institution as the Walker. Let us also say that incendiary artwork is our favorite kind of artwork, so we fully support free speech, and places to have shocking things. But whatever message “Scaffold” was trying to convey isn’t as shocking as not checking with Native community leaders first. It will also be really interesting to see how this past weekend, other than postponing the grand reopening, affects the Sculpture Garden (probably not at all) or any of the Walker leadership (probably not at all).