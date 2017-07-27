Quick Q+A: Chantal Pavageaux & Billy Noble + LALA Festival

When we first heard about the LALA Festival—the Live Art Living Artfully fest—taking place this weekend at the Red Eye Theater, our excitement was high right out of the gate. It’s the kind of forward-looking avant guard showcase and ambitious endeavor that MPLS + STPL arts fans want, as well as the broader intention of scene-building that we deserve. (Watch their trailer, your excitement will peak, too.)

Before the run of performances and discussions kick off this weekend, we checked in with Chantal Pavageaux, Artistic Director for LALA Festival and her partner Billy Noble, Executive Director​ about what we all can expect from their hopefully annual undertaking.

Secrets of the City: Is there an elevator pitch to describe to not-so-artsy folks—people who read our newsletter for just the dog patio parties, for example—what they’ll see at LALA Fest?​

CP & BN: They’ll see really incredibly talented artist making off-beat, funky, funny, weird, indescribable performances and having thoughtful, inspiring conversations about issues that affect all of us. Part of the ethos of LALA is that artistic thinking can help everyone deal with the current ​chaos of ​​reality. Artists have skills in holding multiple truths​, balancing​ public and private lives​, and ​​imagining others​’​ perspectives/experiences​​ that can come in handy in all kinds of not-so-artsy situations.

What’s the connection for between the performance, the comedy, the movement, the film pieces?

​

All of the pieces are new, personal pieces that respond to the current cultural moment, and the theme of the festival is “Live Art / Live Artfully.” We chose these artists because they are smart, thoughtful, brave and outspoken, and because their work offers audiences new ways of looking at life.

One of the most exciting parts of LALA Fest is the “national dialog” piece. How does that happen? How do you see this year’s fest fitting in a national framework?

​We have a lot of artists coming to the Twin Cities from all over the US, and we are definitely interested in discussing what is happening both culturally and artistically on a national scale. But we see LALA as filling a hole in the TC arts scene, providing a platform for local and national ​artists to present their work simultaneously and have a dialogue with one another. It also allows for audiences, curators, and presenters to see the best cutting edge art the Twin Cities has to offer, in one weekend.

Have you started thinking about 2018? 2020 for the second Trump term?

​We do hope that it becomes an annual thing. There are so many cool things happening around the country that we would like to bring to the ​Twin Cities, and so many local artists whose work deserves to be highlighted. And I’m sure the art will keep getting ballsier as the resistance grows stronger.

You’re old Red Eye pros, where’s the best place to park for seeing shows there?

​

Street parking near the theater should be easy if people come to the conversations and artist talks before the performances. There is also a parking lot with meters on 15th and Nicollet, and you can usually find a place on Blaisdell or Nicollet.

Who should be applying for the discounted tickets through the “scholarships” initiative you have for the festival?​

Younger people, students, and working artists, but really anyone who needs assistance to attend. We want anyone who wants to come to LALA to have the opportunity, so we have an online form at lalafestival.com that you can easily fill out.

The LALA Festival runs July 28th-30th at the Red Eye Theater. Tickets for individual shows and the entire fest available online or at the door.