Quick Hits: Winter Spark + Book Shopping + Do Good Dining

Illuminate the “South Loop” during the Super Bowl

Everyone will be celebrating the Super Bowl in different ways—Metro Transit will be on strike, we’re going to Belize because apparently Tulum is too touristy—and Bloomington will be firing up Bloomington Central Park with some arts help from Northern Lights to bring “brilliantly illuminated art installations and performances, as well as bonfires, warm drinks, and regional favorites”. It’s like Winter Northern Spark, which actually sounds pretty fun.

Rain Taxi’s End of the Year Auction Extravaganza

We’ll remind you again this year that some of your holiday shopping can be done online with Rain Taxi’s year-end auction fundraiser. There’s a lot of signed books—Paul Auster, George Saunders, Werner Herzog, many more—and you can also get a Rain Taxi tshirt to wear to your next Lit Scene party.

Dine Out for Midway Contemporary Art

Speaking of year-end funds: What Midway lacks in size it definitely makes up in cool factor, and we’re psyched to help raise some money by eating at Republic and drinking a special keg release by Bent Paddle. 15% of sales at the Seven Corners location on Thursday (Dec 14) go to helping the excellent gallery and library.