Quick Hits: Some Ticket Tips

Here’s a few things tickets-wise we thought we’d share:

There’s less than 60 seats left for the Friday the 13th Marathon at the Trylon happening on Friday, October 13th. It’s going to be bonkers, but also the theater confirmed that Friday the 13th: Part 3 (1982) will be in presented in anaglyphic 3D! Get tickets!

Speaking of tickets, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra are coming to town (to our Orchestra Hall) and jazz fans can catch that show at a discount. The Dakota is doing a 24-hour Flash sale for JALCO w/Wynton Marsalis starting around noon today (Monday September 18th with the code WYNTON25 when you buy your ticket online.

Also going on sale today at noon—so many Twincy Flannel Dads™ wanted to see Wilco at the Palace Theater that the first two shows sold out right away. So a third show has now been added for Friday, November 11th. Tickets for that one go on sale today (again, Monday September 18th) and will go fast.