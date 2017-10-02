Quick Hits: Not So Spoopy October Events

We often miss that a whole month of the fall arts season because we’re too hyped up on Halloween and creepy stuff like Videodrome, so don’t forget to pencil in stuff like . . .

Face it, you’re too artsy for a trip to pick apples at an orchard. Why not make the quick trip out to Winona to the Art of the Rural & Outpost Winona to see Public Transformation, the new cross-country documentary art project that highlights how “rural-based artists and arts organizations make their communities a more vibrant”. The weekend of October 20th-22nd includes the exhibition’s kickoff festivities.

Chicago Record Label Numero Uno—the label that released the Purple Snow collection highlighting the Minneapolis sound and the soon to be released box set of early Husker Du recordings entitled Savage Young Du—is going to be doing a can’t miss pop-up at Boneshaker Books next Tuesday, October 10th.

There’s a very exciting installment of Liquid Music coming up—Aren’t they all exciting? Yes, actually, sort of by definition—that takes place at the Walker during their free Thursdays. For that nice price you can hear young and fiery Moldovan violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja on October 26th.

The West Bank Arts Quarter at the U of M hosts a fall festival that includes everything from live theater performances, music, an aluminum pour, food trucks, even a “dance treasure hunt” on October 11th.

Kicking off October 20th and running for two weeks, The Wayward Theater company is doing the mysterious play The Weir inside Urban Growler‘s barrel room. Please, please let this become a theater trend!