Quick Hits: Fall Arts Falling All Over

Here’s some quick things to note, mostly related to fall arts programming which really ramped up this week we guess.

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra will this season have a special series of happy hour concerts where they partner with Tin Whiskers and you can then bring your beer into the Ordway for the performance. You can check one out on Oct 5th.

TPT will be airing a new documentary Out North – MNLGBTQ History that features local and personal stories in the first-ever, feature-length film to document Minnesota’s LGBTQ history. That airs on Oct 16th.

Al Franken, the funnier of our two MN Senators, will be presenting his book Al Franken: Giant of the Senate at this year’s Twin Cities Book Festival brought to us by Rain Taxi, which already had a pretty big lineup. That’s Oct 13-14th.