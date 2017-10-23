Quick Hits: Add A Little Spice Into Your Fall

We often miss that a whole month of the fall arts season because we’re too hyped up on creepy stuff like Hausu, so don’t forget to pencil in stuff like . . .

F1rst Wrestling: Live!—Dec 7th

Just announced! One of the best events you can go to in MPLS + STPL, the wrasslers of F1rst Wrestling return with a great card, but this time to the Uptown VFW, which will be an awesome spot to see the mayhem. Tickets on sale today at noon! (PS. Fans can also check out the Rick Flair doc that’s coming Friday to the Twin Cities Film Festival.)

Rachel Leigh Cook at the TCFF Closing

We’re sticking by our Lea Thompson mural proposal, especially since she returned to this year’s Twin Cities Film Festival opening as a debut director, but we’re also getting excited to go hang out with South High grad and Josie of Josie & The Pussy Cats, Rachel Leigh Cook at the Film Fest closing screening and party.

Weird All Returns April 3rd

We absolutely love the fact that we live in a “market” where Weird Al shows sell out right away. We fully expect his just announced April 3rd gig at the Pantages with Emo Phillips to do the same.

Brooklyn Park’s Vietnamese Food Scene

Awesome read in today’s Heavy Table about the suburb’s still-growing Vietnamese population and the boom in restaurants that have a lot of food that’s geared towards the Vietnamese palate instead of just having dishes that are Minnesota Spicy.