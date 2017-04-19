Pytch Records Icehouse Monthly

Posted on April 19, 2017 at 5:05 am
pytch

Regular Readers know we love the warped-digital vintage-electro sounds of c.Kostra and Devata Daun and the work on their Pytch Records, but tonight’s residency would be noteworthy even if it was just the label’s guests. Composer Andrew Broder (of Fog), live digital beat makers The Worm (Josh Bestgen and Andrew Wood) and the amazing vocalist and local electro-pop hero
Maggie Morrison as Margaret all contribute to tonight’s ultra-hip program at ultra-hip Icehouse. 10 PM. $5 advance, $7 door.Taylor Carik

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

