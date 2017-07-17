Price Sheet: Get What You Pay For?
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.
510 Lounge & Private Dining
Caviar, 45/1oz.
Wild Hackleback, Illinois
510 Lamb Burger, $17
Chevre, Cucumber, and Mediterranean Aioli (Fries or Greens)
The Lexington
Relish Tray, $19
Rooster Eggs, Summer Sausage, Whitefish Pate, Cheddar Cheese, Liver Mousse
Cauliflower Cappallacci, $18
Smoked Almond, Raisin, Caper
Jun
Ginger Lemongrass Sazerac, $11
copper & kings brandy, lemongrass syrup, orange bitters, absinthe
Fen Zhen Rou, $15
Steamed pork belly with rice powder
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce, $18
Pan fried shrimp with onions, bell peppers, mushroom, sweet and spicy garlic sauce
Lady Gaga
Xcel Energy Center, August 21st, $46-505