Price Sheet: Get What You Pay For?

Posted on July 17, 2017 at 5:05 am
510 caviar

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

510 Lounge & Private Dining
Caviar, 45/1oz.
Wild Hackleback, Illinois
510 Lamb Burger, $17
Chevre, Cucumber, and Mediterranean Aioli (Fries or Greens)

The Lexington
Relish Tray, $19
Rooster Eggs, Summer Sausage, Whitefish Pate, Cheddar Cheese, Liver Mousse
Cauliflower Cappallacci, $18
Smoked Almond, Raisin, Caper

Jun
Ginger Lemongrass Sazerac, $11
copper & kings brandy, lemongrass syrup, orange bitters, absinthe
Fen Zhen Rou, $15
Steamed pork belly with rice powder
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce, $18
Pan fried shrimp with onions, bell peppers, mushroom, sweet and spicy garlic sauce

Lady Gaga
Xcel Energy Center, August 21st, $46-505 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.