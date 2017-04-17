Price Points: Where’s The Beef?

Posted on April 17, 2017 at 7:07 am
hadlye

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Bar Brigade
Wild boar bourguignon $16
Hadley $10
Copper & Kings Apple Brandy, rum, Tattersall, Orange Crema, ginger syrup, lemon juice
Pomplona Bull $9
shot of Bulleit Rye and a tall boy of PBR

The Bird
Charred Octopus Salad $14
Marinated white beans, tomato, frisee, arugula, lemon harissa
Vegan taco bowl $12
Brown rice, tofu, tomato, lettuce, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, cashew sour cream

J.Selby’s
BBQ Beaf $9.25
Shredded beaf, house made tangy mango BBQ sauce and spicy slaw on a bun
Spicy Beet Burger $7
House made beet/lentil/rice patty with pickles, mayo and shredded lettuce on a toasted hoagie bun

Wicked
Orpheum Theater $53-199

Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye
Guthrie Theater $15-77

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.