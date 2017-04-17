Price Points: Where’s The Beef?

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Bar Brigade

Wild boar bourguignon $16

Hadley $10

Copper & Kings Apple Brandy, rum, Tattersall, Orange Crema, ginger syrup, lemon juice

Pomplona Bull $9

shot of Bulleit Rye and a tall boy of PBR

The Bird

Charred Octopus Salad $14

Marinated white beans, tomato, frisee, arugula, lemon harissa

Vegan taco bowl $12

Brown rice, tofu, tomato, lettuce, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, cashew sour cream

J.Selby’s

BBQ Beaf $9.25

Shredded beaf, house made tangy mango BBQ sauce and spicy slaw on a bun

Spicy Beet Burger $7

House made beet/lentil/rice patty with pickles, mayo and shredded lettuce on a toasted hoagie bun

Wicked

Orpheum Theater $53-199

Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye

Guthrie Theater $15-77