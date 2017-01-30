Price Points: Top It Off

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Rainbow Chinese

Beef & Gai-Lan with Hong Kong Noodles $15

Stir-Fry Kale, Scallions, and Mushrooms $13

St. Dinette

Everything Bagel $12

Desperate Housewife cocktail $10

Pizza Nea

Boscaiola (White Pizza) $12.50

Puttanesca (Red Pizza) $13.50

Iron Maiden

Xcel Energy Center, June 16th $77-715

Delta Airlines

Cancun, Mexico (Round Trip) $476

Stockholm, Sweden (One Way) $2,741