Price Points: Top It Off
Posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:00 am
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.
Rainbow Chinese
Beef & Gai-Lan with Hong Kong Noodles $15
Stir-Fry Kale, Scallions, and Mushrooms $13
St. Dinette
Everything Bagel $12
Desperate Housewife cocktail $10
Pizza Nea
Boscaiola (White Pizza) $12.50
Puttanesca (Red Pizza) $13.50
Iron Maiden
Xcel Energy Center, June 16th $77-715
Delta Airlines
Cancun, Mexico (Round Trip) $476
Stockholm, Sweden (One Way) $2,741