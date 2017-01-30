Price Points: Top It Off

Posted on January 30, 2017 at 5:00 am
saint dinette

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Rainbow Chinese
Beef & Gai-Lan with Hong Kong Noodles $15
Stir-Fry Kale, Scallions, and Mushrooms $13

St. Dinette
Everything Bagel $12
Desperate Housewife cocktail $10

Pizza Nea
Boscaiola (White Pizza) $12.50
Puttanesca (Red Pizza) $13.50

Iron Maiden
Xcel Energy Center, June 16th $77-715

Delta Airlines
Cancun, Mexico (Round Trip) $476
Stockholm, Sweden (One Way) $2,741

