Price Points: Incredible Reputations

Posted on June 12, 2017 at 5:00 am
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

StormKing BBQ
Duroc Pork Spare Ribs
Third, $10. Half, $14. Whole, $26.
Angus Burnt Ends, $11.50

Grand Cafe
Chicken Liver filled Paris Brest with Black Honey Glaze, $7
Tart Flambe with Bacon, Melted Onion and Alpine Cheese, $12
Short Ribs with Sauce Bordelaise, $28

Momentum: New Dance Works
Southern Theater, $20 

New Kids on the Block
Xcel Energy Center, June 14th, $16-145 

Iron Maiden
Xcel Energy Center, June 16th, $110-275 (resale, Sold Out show)

