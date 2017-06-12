Price Points: Incredible Reputations

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

StormKing BBQ

Duroc Pork Spare Ribs

Third, $10. Half, $14. Whole, $26.

Angus Burnt Ends, $11.50

Grand Cafe

Chicken Liver filled Paris Brest with Black Honey Glaze, $7

Tart Flambe with Bacon, Melted Onion and Alpine Cheese, $12

Short Ribs with Sauce Bordelaise, $28

Momentum: New Dance Works

Southern Theater, $20

New Kids on the Block

Xcel Energy Center, June 14th, $16-145

Iron Maiden

Xcel Energy Center, June 16th, $110-275 (resale, Sold Out show)