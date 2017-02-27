Price Points: Hotter Spots

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

John Randle’s Restaurant

Randle’s “Double Stack” Cheese Burger $13.95

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Dan Dan Noodles $14.95 chicken / $15.95 shrimp

Chinese egg noodles, chili garlic sauce

Zelo

Tortiglioni Rossa $17.95/$13.95

Sausage, sweet peas, roasted peppers, Romana rossa sauce

Bella Burger $14.95

Saramelized onion, fontina, pickles, tomato, our special sauce

Brit’s Pub

Kings Wings $12.95

Special Guinness Hoisin BBQ sauce

Two Piece Fish & Chips $15.95

Anna in the Tropics

The Jungle Theater, Tuesday night $35 / Friday night, $45

Pitchfork Music Festival

Tribe Called Quest, LCD Soundsystem, Solange headling

Chicago, July 14th-16 $165 3-Day Pass / $65 Single-Day Pass