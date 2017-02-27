Price Points: Hotter Spots
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.
John Randle’s Restaurant
Randle’s “Double Stack” Cheese Burger $13.95
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
Dan Dan Noodles $14.95 chicken / $15.95 shrimp
Chinese egg noodles, chili garlic sauce
Zelo
Tortiglioni Rossa $17.95/$13.95
Sausage, sweet peas, roasted peppers, Romana rossa sauce
Bella Burger $14.95
Saramelized onion, fontina, pickles, tomato, our special sauce
Brit’s Pub
Kings Wings $12.95
Special Guinness Hoisin BBQ sauce
Two Piece Fish & Chips $15.95
Anna in the Tropics
The Jungle Theater, Tuesday night $35 / Friday night, $45
Pitchfork Music Festival
Tribe Called Quest, LCD Soundsystem, Solange headling
Chicago, July 14th-16 $165 3-Day Pass / $65 Single-Day Pass