Price Points: Collectible Korean Food
The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.
Sum Dem Korean BBQ
Bulgoki $14.99
A Korean tradition of marinated thin sliced beef seared to caramelize your taste buds
Bulgoki Burger $10.99
Marinated and grilled to perfection… Let’s add fried egg, kimchi, cilantro and spicy gochi chung mayo. ”Oh My Dang!”
Unideli
Korean Chicken Wings $6.50
Double-fried crispy wings with gochu sauce, kimchi and sesame seeds
Kimchi Ramen (contains shellfish) $13
Kimchi broth with pulled pork, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, bok choy, leeks, gochu sauce, shredded red pepper and a slow-poached egg
Steve Martin + Martin Short
Orpheum Theater, May 18-19th $79-199
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses
Orpheum Theater, May 20th $49-104
Suicide Commandos, The Commandos Commit Suicide Dance Concert
One of the rarest albums off the iconic Twin/Tone label, only 1,000 LPs of this 1978 farewell concert were made
eBay $190