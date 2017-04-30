Price Points: Collectible Korean Food

The very first publications were basically just lists of prices for the necessities you would buy throughout a market; that’s what we’ve got here, some of the costs throughout MPLS + STPL. If we had the time, we’d include this in every newsletter! All costs are in American dollars.

Sum Dem Korean BBQ

Bulgoki $14.99

A Korean tradition of marinated thin sliced beef seared to caramelize your taste buds

Bulgoki Burger $10.99

Marinated and grilled to perfection… Let’s add fried egg, kimchi, cilantro and spicy gochi chung mayo. ​”Oh My Dang!”

Unideli

Korean Chicken Wings $6.50

Double-fried crispy wings with gochu sauce, kimchi and sesame seeds

Kimchi Ramen (contains shellfish) $13

Kimchi broth with pulled pork, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, bok choy, leeks, gochu sauce, shredded red pepper and a slow-poached egg

Steve Martin + Martin Short

Orpheum Theater, May 18-19th $79-199

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses

Orpheum Theater, May 20th $49-104

Suicide Commandos, The Commandos Commit Suicide Dance Concert

One of the rarest albums off the iconic Twin/Tone label, only 1,000 LPs of this 1978 farewell concert were made

eBay $190