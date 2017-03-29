Pop Quiz: What’s Real, What’s Fake News?

In addition to our Midweek News & Notes, we thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See is you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ones we just made up. Answers here.

PHOTOS: @SEALIFEMN weighs giant Pacific octopus, puts her on special ‘octo-diet’

New Prague play canceled following offensive social media post

Minnesota #wine lawsuit asks: Brewers use out-of-state hops, why can’t we use out-of-state grapes?

For some SW metro residents, bumblebees take the sting out of summer road construction

Forest Lake massage parlor employee charged with prostitution

Residents speak out against proposal to dismantle Forest Lake Police Department

Spotted: Not even road construction could keep this wild turkey from celebrating #Top10WxDay on the Mall!

Would you be willing to get brain implants to speak directly to your phone? It may happen sooner than you think