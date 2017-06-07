Pop Quiz: Truly Stunning

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. (We actually made some up this week.) Answers here.

Buyers are told pills are Percocet . . . but actual compound is much more powerful and deadly.

As Hank Jr. would say, it’s a Family Tradition: Grandma rocks a stupendous keg stand at grandson’s grad party.

Scientists says climate change behind “record breaking” number of invasive species

A White Bear Lake man has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for operating a Ponzi scheme

Caribou Coffee files trademark infringement lawsuit against Caribou Lodge in Anoka

After being denied entry to an athletic complex, a man wearing only a small towel went for a swim in the Sauk River

A stunning sunset last night in Minneapolis!

A new survey shows more people are traveling alone. *So, do you like to travel alone, or do you prefer to have company?*

1 dead after shooting in north Minneapolis.

Cashews sold at Aldi recalled for possibly containing glass.

Man with meth in car charged with driving through barricades towards police officers at Grand Old Day