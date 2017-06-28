Pop Quiz: The Stillwater Lift Bridge

We thought we’d test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See if you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ridiculous ones we just made up. (We actually made one up this week.) Answers here.

Stillwater Lift Bridge to CLOSE temporarily tonight 10p-Thursday 6a for permanent repairs to a cable

A former restaurant chef is bringing his skills to the Salvation Army

Stillwater bridge reopens to traffic following electrical problem… but not for long.

Police in Madison, Wis. say contractor literally “scared to death” during robbery at Culver’s.

Stillwater lift bridge back in business. First customer after malfunction closed 80 year old bridge.

Downtown MPLS theaters stage demonstration on Hennepin Ave to address rise in nuisance crimes

UPDATE: Stillwater Lift Bridge no longer stuck in up position, but still closed to traffic.

An 84-year-old man is in serious condition after a stranger beat him in a small Minnesota town in broad daylight.

Good news! Stillwater Lift Bridge is open!

Another rollover! This one is on I-35 SB past Viking Blvd in Wyoming.